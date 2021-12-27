Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Contest
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Your workweek forecast 12/26-1/2
Video
Authorities recommend inspecting holiday lights
Video
New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Disposable masks affected by supply chain issues
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
2021 Gabby Awards
Podcast Play Zone
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Top Stories
Columbus State mourns the death of basketball player Anthony Moore
Top Stories
Athletes of the Week: Jordan Girls Wrestling
Video
Columbus Rapids blazing a trail for women’s professional soccer
Video
No makeups for CFP semis if team can’t play due to virus
Texas A&M drops out of Gator Bowl
Community
Community News
Calendar
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Veterans Voices
The Cougar Minute
Back to School
Top Stories
Authorities recommend inspecting holiday lights
Video
Top Stories
LaGrange native gifts Christmas presents to the children of 29-year-old murder victim
Video
Top Stories
Pine Mountain Christmas Eve tradition rolls into it’s 25th year
Video
‘Shop with a Cop’ highlights the reason for the season in Chambers County
Video
Where is Ebony Giddens? Columbus Police seeking information about woman missing since 2018
Auburn police boosting patrols amid typical holiday burglaries, ask families to lock up
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact WRBL
Meet the Team
Email newsletter signup
Intern With Us!
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Join Our Team
Regional News Partners
Equal Employment Opportunity
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side
Holiday Heroes
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Pros On Your Side
Operation Drug Take Back
Business On Your Side
Cause For Paws
Contests
Weather Radio Contest
Morning Mug Giveaway
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Your workweek forecast 12/26-1/2
Top Stories
by:
Sakura Gray
Posted:
Dec 27, 2021 / 12:13 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 27, 2021 / 12:13 AM EST
Close
You have been added to WRBL Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WRBL Breaking News Alerts
Sign Up
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Unseasonably warm and spring-like with potential for storms looming next week
Video
Warm Christmas temperatures becoming warmer next week as rain moves in
Video
Warm for Christmas and showers return next week
Video
Warm holiday weekend ahead with showers back next week
Video
Staying dry but warming up for Christmas
Video
Cold start as we see readings climb heading into Christmas
Video
The sunshine continues to brighten our day and a warmer Christmas forecast ahead
Video
Sunshine returns and temperatures gradually warm up as we approach Christmas
Video
High-pressure kicks out the cold and wet storm system, so hello sunshine
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Columbus State mourns the death of basketball player Anthony Moore
Don’t miss these important dates for Alabama’s 2022 election
Unseasonably warm and spring-like with potential for storms looming next week
Video
New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Alabama researchers name extinct shark after retired LSU museum official
Don't Miss
Your workweek forecast 12/26-1/2
Video
New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Disposable masks affected by supply chain issues
Video
Alabama defense manufacturer wins $1.4B Army contract
Robbery suspects order pizza to Winchester home before robbing residence, police trying to identify suspects
Video
Don’t miss these important dates for Alabama’s 2022 election
Jan. 6 panel signals interest in whether Trump committed crime
Tweets by wrblnews3