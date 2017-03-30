Columbus resident competes on the Amazing Race

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Meet Columbus resident, Logan Bauer. He is one of 22 contestants on this season’s Amazing Race. How he got on the show is quite interesting too. A representative reached out to him through Facebook and asked if he would be interested.

“I got the message and I thought it was a little suspicious. Because Facebook I didn’t know was the official way to approach somebody… But after I looked up the guy that sent me the message and everything checked out, I started to pursue the whole conversation,” said Bauer.

That’s when he got with his friend Allison Forrest; who works out with him every day to get the ball rolling.

“As it progressed, he needed to have an introduction. And I was the lucky one to film it. So glad I was able to be apart of it,” said Forrest.

And since that day, Logan says his life has been a whirlwind. The entire series wrapped up in just 21 days. But the kicker for this year was that you were assigned a random partner instead of bringing one with you.

“Going into it not knowing who your partner was, was a little nerve wracking. But for me I also thought it was an advantage… Because you’re not going to have that comfort, “ says Bauer.

Logan says what gave him the biggest advantage was his physical health. And that all kick started at Cross-fit Sacrifice in Columbus two years ago.

“Being able to come into a gym and not even know what the workouts are or what you’re doing half the time and kind of thrive in that environment. I really think that helped me prepare for the race. Because it was a lot of unknowns,” says Bauer.

Bauer said going on the show was one of the best experiences of his life.

“I can certainly say that when you are apart from your normal, everyday life, you find parts of yourself that you didn’t know existed. To sum it up in one sentence, I would say it was probably the most life altering experience anyone could have,” said Bauer.

Season 29 of the Amazing Race airs on March 30 at 10pmET/PT.