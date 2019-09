WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS News) — Dashcam footage reveals the moment a speeding sheriff’s deputy plowed into a Smart Car at 104 mph on a Florida highway.

Palm Beach County Deputy Brandon Hegele slammed into the back of 61-year-old Harry Deshommes in May 2016, severely injuring her.

Hagle will appear in court August 28 on charges of reckless driving and causing serious bodily injury to another.

This is the sixth collision the officer has been involved in.