Deputy charged with false drug arrests

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla (CNN)- A former Florida deputy is accused of falsifying drug arrests and putting people in jail for months.

Steven O’Leary appeared in court in Martin County yesterday. The judge set bond at $1 million dollars.



O’Leary is facing multiple counts, including 13 counts of false imprisonment, after allegedly using force to confine people against their will.



He is also accused of eight counts of tampering with evidence and kicking a man during a wrongful arrest.

The judge said if O’Leary posts bond, he’ll have to wear a GPS monitoring device.

It’s still unclear how he will plead – or if he has a lawyer.