Florida trooper revives lifeless woman along Alligator Alley

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved a woman’s life on Interstate 75 late Wednesday night and it was all caught on camera.

Cory Webster, 32, of Delray Beach, was on Alligator Alley in Naples just before midnight when her car veered off the highway and came to rest against the fence on the shoulder.

Upon arrival, the trooper observed an unresponsive woman in the driver’s seat, with the doors locked. The trooper’s attempts to wake her were unsuccessful.

Concerned for her well-being, the trooper broke a window and discovered Webster did not have a pulse.

In the dash cam video, troopers can be heard begging for the woman to wake up, “Ma’am, ma’am, please wake up! Please, God wake up! Please, ma’am, wake up!”

The trooper carried Webster out of the vehicle, determined she was not breathing and began to administer CPR, which revived her a short time later.

“She’s breathing,” the trooper can be heard saying in the video. “Yeah, I hear her heartbeat.”

Emergency Medical Services rushed her to Physicians Regional Hospital, where she was treated and released.

A breath test revealed her alcohol concentration level to be .039, and she was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, her third violation in 10 years.

