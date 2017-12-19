Government releases video of Navy jet’s UFO encounter in 2004

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) — Check out video just released by the U.S. Department of Defense. The video shows a Navy jet’s encounter with an unidentified flying object near San Diego back in 2004.

One of the pilots said he spotted what looked like a “40-foot long tic tac, maneuvering rapidly and changing its direction.” The video was released as part of a program only recently acknowledged by the DOD called the “Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program” which looked into reports of unidentified flying objects.

According to the New York Times, funding for the program ended in 2012.