Kangoo jumps come to the valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A local gym has brought a new fun way to burn calories in the valley.

Ram F.I.T. is the only gym in Columbus that offers Kangoo Jump classes.

Kangoo jump rebound shoes were originally developed for joggers, runners and athletes, to help reduce the impact associated with vigorous athletic activity.

Kangoo jumps are rebound shoes that absorb up to 80% of the impact.

They help tone legs, abs, and arms and they’re used in gyms across the world.

Kangoo jumps provide the body with joint protection, improved bone mass and increased cardiovascular endurance.

The rebound shoes cost $115 to $215 depending on your height and weight.

Ram F.I.T. also offers Kangoo Jump classes for bounce parties and fundraisers.

The rebound shoes are also used for children that are combating childhood obesity and for rebound therapy for autistic children.

For more information click here.