Local student accused of selling drugs out of dorm room at happy hour rates

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A local college student has been arrested accused of selling drugs on her college campus.

Police say they found out through her social media advertisements that even included “happy hour” specials.

Police say the suspect is not just accused of selling drugs on campus but she’s also accused of selling the drugs out of her dorm room.

20-year-old Shavandra Thompson is out of jail this Monday. She was arrested Thursday night for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within one thousand feet of a drug free zone – which in her case is a school.

Police say Thompson is accused of selling marijuana out of her dorm room at the Candler Residence Hall at Lagrange College.

One man who lives near the college says he’s disturbed by the news.

“That is inappropriate. I feel they should be there for an education and an education only.” says Carl Gray.

Lagrange police say they were notified by Lagrange college staff that Thompson was advertising the sale of marijuana on social media sites.

According to this Lagrange police report, Thompson had advertised that she was having happy hour, daily from twelve until two, where she offered discounted specials on marijuana.

Lagrange College provided a statement to News 3.

The statement reads in part, the use, possession, or distribution of an illegal drug or narcotic is a violation of the social code.

Police say, Thompson was found with marijuana packaged for resale as well as other items associated with the sale of marijuana.

News 3 caught up with representatives at Lagrange College to find out what’s expected to happen to the student accused of selling drugs out of her dorm room. According to them it’s too early to determine whether or not she’ll be expelled.