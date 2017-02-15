Parents of slain officer share their memories of son

AMERICUS, Ga. — It’s been two months and one week since a tragic shooting took the lives of two police officers in Americus, Georgia.

Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr and his best friend, Georgia Southwestern State University Public safety Officer Jody Smith were gunned down on December 7, 2016, responding to a domestic situation.

The tragedy propelled the small quaint community into the national spotlight.

It seemed Jody Smith was destined to go into law enforcement. His mother works for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His father, is a former Sheriff of Telfair County.

“After it happened, I didn’t rest. I didn’t eat. All I could do is cry. I miss my baby,” said Sergeant Sharron Johnson, Jody Smith’s mother.

“Those boys did it exactly text book correct. It was exactly the thing I would have done after 26 years in law enforcement. They did it perfect and they still died,” said former Telfair County Sheriff Johnny Smith, Jody Smith’s father.

Since Jody’s death, Sharron has begun a mission to help win souls. She says to do anything else, such as allow bitterness to overtake her, would not be honoring her beloved son.

Smith and Smarr got their start in law enforcement when they were hired by Sheriff Smith in Telfair County. He said they did so well, he sent them to the police academy. They graduated on December 7, 2012. They died together four years to the day in 2016.