University of Georgia students protest campus carry bill

Top Videos

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ga. — Students at Georgia’s biggest public university protesting legislation that would allow concealed weapons to be carried on campus.

With the bill now sitting on Governor Nathan Deal’s desk, this is some UGA student’s last effort to make their voices heard.

In front of the iconic University of Georgia arch, many protesters stood with their signs that they want Governor Deal to hear before he makes his decision on House Bill 280.

The bill would allow licensed gun holders to conceal carry on public university campuses with some exceptions. The students and teachers say they’re hoping Governor Deal will veto the bill just like he did for a similar proposal last year.

Governor Deal has not said whether he plans to sign the bill. Governor Deal did veto similar legislation last year asking that certain terms be changed. The current bill does address all of Deal’s demanded changes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss