Veterans notice changes in the VA health care system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – As America draws down its armed forces, the Defense Department is expected to shed nearly 250,000 soldiers a year over the next few years. Those with two years of consecutive service and an honorable discharge will be eligible for health care under the VA System.

Since the scandal two years ago about long wait times for vets receiving care, some changes have been made. Veteran James Thomas, a former marine, says he’s noticed the changes.

“There’s times where it took a while, 6 to 8 hours and that’s being generous. Now I recall coming in for a walk in a couple of months ago and I actually got in within 30 to 45 minutes,” said Thomas.

Thomas was partially paralyzed in Desert Storm when an explosion knocked him out of a tower and the debris fell on his back.

Dr. Joe Hurst is the Assistant Chief of Staff for Primary Care. We caught up with him at the VA Clinic in Montgomery. He was brought in a year ago.

“We have improved our wait times on seeing our veterans, we have hired or employed more providers to help with the flow of our veterans,” said Dr. Hurst.

Some providers will see patients on the same day.

Dr. Hurst says veterans are treated by a PAC team or Patient Aligned Care which consists of a provider, an LPN, RN and a Medical assistant support personnel. There’s also a website called My Health-e-vet vehttps://www.myhealth.va.gov/index.html where veterans can communicate with their PAC or get prescriptions refilled and a number of other tasks