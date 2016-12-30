VIDEO: Cop gives weed-smoking teen a choice: 200 pushups or jail

FILE – In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesota health officials will allow residents with chronic pain to buy medical marijuana starting in August, they announced Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in a long-awaited decision that could expand enrollment in the state’s struggling program by […]

ARLINGTON, TX (WCMH) — Arlington police officer Eric Ball is getting a lot of attention after he caught a teen smoking weed.

It’s what he did after that’s receiving a lot of praise.

“One thing that my department pushes is for us to have compassion, and kind of think outside the box,” Ball said.

Ball was working another job at a movie theater when someone told him a man was smoking marijuana near the entrance. He told the person to come over, and saw him drop something.

“He said he had been smoking marijuana, but it wasn’t a usable amount. I just wanted to kinda teach him a lesson, to use that situation as a learning tool.”

Ball gave the teen a choice.

“He was real respectful. So I told him you have two options: he could go to jail or he could give me 200 push ups.”

So, the teen dropped to the concrete, and a passerby filmed it for Facebook.

The young man told Ball he learned his lesson.

Later, the teen’s mom came out looking for the officer.

“She actually thought I was nice because I only made him do 200,” Ball said. “She said he should’ve done 1,000.”