VIDEO: Koala rescued from drilling rig

ADELAIDE, Australia (CBS News) — A koala that took refuge on top of a drilling rig at an Adelaide construction site was rescued early on Tuesday, local Australian media reported.

The koala was apparently chased off a busy road by a driver to avoid it being hit by passing cars.

It then climbed up the rig at the construction site and refused to budge until rescuers brought it back down to safety, local media reported.

After posing for a photo, the koala was loaded into the back of a car and taken for a check-up.

