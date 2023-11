PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Coroner’s Office said that a car vs. motorcycle crash has claimed the life of a Phenix City resident.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Crosswinds Road at Highway 431 and Highway 165 in Phenix City.

According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 19-year-old Bradley Kenneth Hulett was pronounced dead on the scene at 7 p.m.

WRBL will share additional details when more become available.