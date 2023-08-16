JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals were killed Tuesday night as a result of a major accident involving multiple vehicles on I-459 in Jefferson County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a 58-year-old female driver and a 63-year-old male passenger were traveling in a white Jeep Cherokee when they collided head-on with a Mazda CX-5 and struck a tractor-trailer.

The people in the Jeep were later identified as Jefferson and Susan Jones of Rainsville. They were pronounced dead on the scene at 8:37 and 8:43 p.m., respectively. The drivers of the Mazda and tractor-trailer were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

ALEA stated the accident occurred around 8:02 p.m. near mile marker 18 by the U.S. 280 intersection.

Rocky Ridge Fire Department said multiple units were working the wreck on both sides of the interstate, requiring “multiple extractions along with fatalities.”