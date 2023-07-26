COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police were on the scene of a car accident that occurred on U.S. 80 East in Upatoi.

A WRBL News 3 member on the scene says the vehicle was flipped over, and in the picture above, a utility pole has been destroyed.

One of the occupants of the vehicle told WRBL that a friend, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, had to receive medical attention after the accident.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story and WRBL will share additional details about the crash as more become available.