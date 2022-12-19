MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the extended holiday travel period, which will begin on Dec. 24 and last through Jan. 1, 2023.

During this time, the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will conduct numerous law enforcement activities, including driver’s license and equipment checks points, in an effort to combat deadly behaviors such as driving under the influence, driving while distracted, not buckling up, speeding, and following too closely.

ALEA will also launch an online campaign (12 Days of Safety), which will begin on Dec. 22 and last through Jan. 2, 2023. During the campaign, ALEA will share tips and resources that shed light on several risky driving behaviors and their potential consequences, focusing mainly on impaired driving and speeding.