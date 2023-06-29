PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A two-vehicle crash that happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday claimed the life of a Brundidge, Alabama, resident ALEA announced Thursday morning.

ALEA says 41-year-old Charles Ralph Spears III was fatally injured after the 1986 Honda CMX 450 motorcycle he drove collided head-on with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 30-year-old Brady Lyne Quattlebaum from Troy, Alabama.

Spears was pronounced dead on the scene. The vehicular accident happened on Pike County 2290, nearly 10 miles south of Troy in Pike County.

ALEA says the accident is still under investigation.