PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A single-vehicle crash, which occurred around 9:24 a.m., caused lane closures on Friday.

According to ALEA, both the southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. 231 near the 173-mile marker at Pike County 5526 in Pike County, Alabama, is blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA says troopers are currently investigating the scene at this time.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.