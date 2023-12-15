ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – ALEA sadly announced that a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Alabama juvenile on Friday.

The 17-year-old driver was fatally injured after the 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche he was operating left the road and overturned.

ALEA says that the teen was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to ALEA, the crash happened around 11:13 a.m. on Harrogate Springs Road, nearly one mile east of Wetumpka, Alabama, in Elmore County.