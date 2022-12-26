CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Sunday around 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Lafayette man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured after his 2014 jeep Latitude he drove left the roadway, hit a tree, and overturned.

At the time of the incident, the ALEA says Bowden was not using a seatbelt and was ejected out of the vehicle during the crash; and Bowden was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred in Chambers County 100, nearly six miles west of Lafayette in Chambers County.

No other information is available as the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues investigating the incident.