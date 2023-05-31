CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the ALEA announced the death of a Sandy Springs, Georgia, woman following a two-vehicle crash.

According to ALEA, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on May 27.

41-year-old Emily J. White was fatally injured after the 2011 Toyota Camry she was operating collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by 43-year-old Brandon N. Brown from Roanoke, Alabama.

White was transported to the Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, for medical treatment. She later died from her injuries on Monday.

Brown was also injured following the auto accident and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional in Columbus, Georgia.

ALEA says the auto accident occurred on U.S. 431 near the 175-mile marker, nearly 15 miles south of Roanoke.