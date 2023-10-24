MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The ALEA said a two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two in Macon County on Monday.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred around 7: 28 p.m. and fatally injured 56-year-old Larry R. Johnson of Hurtsboro, Alabama, and 33-year-old Santoyas D. Jackson of Columbus, Georgia, after the 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck Johnson was driving collided head-on with the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA driven by Jackson.

Both Johnson and Jackson were pronounced dead on the scene on U.S. 80 near the 18-mile marker nearly 12 miles south of Auburn in Macon, County.