RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a two-vehicle crash in Russell County claimed the life of a Hurtsboro resident on Tuesday.

According to ALEA, 64-year-old Annie J. Long was fatally injured after the 2009 Honda Accord she was operating was struck by a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

ALEA says that Long was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred around 6:58 p.m. on U.S. 80 near the 208 mile marker, nearly seven miles west of Phenix City, Alabama, in Russell County.