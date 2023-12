LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – ALEA said a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus occurred on Thursday.

ALEA says that crash happened at the intersection of Lee County 430 and U.S. 280 around 3:49 p.m.

As of now, ALEA has not received any reports of injuries and say that the roadway is not blocked.

ALEA Troopers are currently on the scene investigating.

WRBL will share additional details when more become available.