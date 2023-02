RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred at around 6:55 p.m. on Friday, causing a road closure.

According to ALEA, Alabama 169 near Boswell Road in Russell County is blocked due to the overturning of the tractor-trailer and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA’ s Highway Patrol Officers are currently on the scene investigation.

This a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.