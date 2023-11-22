COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – ALEA announced on Wednesday that a two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Brundidge woman and injured another.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred around 5:41 p.m. on Tuesday, on Alabama 125 near the 18-mile marker nearly eight miles south of Brundidge.

Glenda Marie Richards, 42, from Brundidge, Alabama, was fatally injured after the 2010 Nissan Maxima she was driving collided head-on with a 2018 Toyota Rav4 driven by 21-year-old Ellie Flaat from Enterprise, Alabama.

At the time of the crash, ALEA says Richards was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Flaat was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment.