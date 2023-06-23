AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn City Council recently approved a three-year contract for $253,196, allowing management companies to operate Auburn’s Traffic Control Center.

In 2022, the city powered all 67 signalized intersections online and implemented measures for daily monitoring. The city says the Traffic Control Center allows remote access, connectivity, management, and operation for all 67 intersection signals.

Through the Traffic Control Center, the city can adjust signal timing during interstate closures, sync corridors and intersections, and analyze traffic periods for signal timing adjustments.

Additionally, Auburn City Council approved a $377,622.75 contract to expand fiber to three signalized intersections, which the city says will improve the signal’s reliability and speed of the connection.