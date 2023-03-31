AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The city of Auburn announced scheduled periodic lane closures for College Street and Veterans Boulevard starting on April 3.

According to the city, Alabama Power is scheduled to work on College Street between Cliff Drive and Veterans Boulevard. The company will also work on portions of Veterans Boulevard located on both sides of College Street.

Lane closures will occur as needed, and the city says only a single lane will be closed at a time, allowing traffic to continue traveling through the area.

Additionally, the city will place traffic control measures to direct incoming traffic around the scheduled roadway work, and businesses in the area will remain accessible.

The city advises motorists to use caution when traveling in the area during work, which the city says is expected to last two weeks, depending on weather conditions.