AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The city of Auburn announced the possibility of lane closures near the intersection of East University Drive and Annalue Drive over the next couple of weeks to prepare for future intersection improvements.

According to the city, crews are scheduled to be in the area from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The majority of the work will take place outside of the roadway, but the outside southbound lane is scheduled to close briefly during infrastructure improvements.

Work outside the northbound lane is scheduled to take place on Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The city says a complete road closure will be needed in the future.

Traffic control measures will be put into place to aid motorists traveling through the area and the city advises for motorists to exercise caution when traveling through the area during infrastructure improvements.