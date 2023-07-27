AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is investigating a vehicular accident involving a nine-year-old and is asking the public to come forward with any additional information about the incident.

According to APD, the accident occurred at the intersection of East Glen Avenue and East University Drive on Wednesday around 8:38 p.m.

Auburn Police says that at the time of the incident, the nine-year-old was riding a scooter eastbound along the westbound sidewalk and was struck by a vehicle.

The child’s parent was following behind on another scooter near a shopping center entrance but was traveling slowly due to their scooter going uphill.

Based on eyewitness reports, both scooters had front and rear lighting on. The vehicle involved in the accident, police say, was traveling southbound on East University Drive and attempted to turn right to go westbound on East Glen Avenue.

The driver was looking east for oncoming traffic before making a turn and did not see the child or scooter’s light.

Police say the driver did not show signs of impairment and that the driver did remain at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The child sustained substantial injuries during the collision and was transported to Piedmont Hospital before being transported to UAP Children’s Hospital for surgery.

Anyone with information is asked by Auburn Police to contact the police department by calling 334-246-1391 or emailing police@auburnalabama.org.