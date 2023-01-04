AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced a portion of Thach Avenue would be closed near the intersection of Armstrong Street on Thursday, allowing for a contractor to make sewer connections.

According to the city, work is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. and last through 5 p.m. The westbound lane will remain open during construction.

The sidewalk will also close periodically during construction. The city encourages motorists to use caution when traveling through the area and to take alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.