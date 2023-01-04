AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced four new parking kicks had been installed throughout the downtown area, including one on Tichenor Avenue, one on East Magnolia Avenue, and two on North College Street.

The parking kioks will become functional after free parking ends on Jan. 10.

According to the city, during this time, parking will become $1 per hour along Tichenor Avenue and Gay Street adjacent to Hamilton’s, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking is limited to two hours.

For more information concerning downtown parking, visit auburnalabama.org/downtown-parking.