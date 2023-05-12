AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Friday, the city of Auburn announced that Tichenor Avenue would be closed to the Downtown Merchants Association’s Downtown Auburn Family Supper.

According to the city, Tichenor Avenue between College and Gay Street will be closed until 10 p.m. on May 18.

Starting at 1 p.m., Tichenor Avenue will be closed between the loading dock entrance located behind The Hound and the Auburn City Hall parking lot exit. The remainder of Tichenor Avenue is scheduled to class to all traffic at 5 p.m.

The city says drivers parking at the Gay Street Parking Lot and the Municipal Parking Deck will not be able to exit on Tichenor Avenue during the closure and advises motorists to use the entrances and exits on Gay Street.