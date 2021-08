AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Auburn announced closures of Gay street on Tuesday, Aug. 24 between 6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

The southbound lane of Gay Street between Thach and Magnolia avenues will be closed for maintenance on the roadway following sewer work.

Drivers will be directed into the center lane to allow traffic flow in both directions.

Northbound motorists will not be affected.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and use caution around the area.