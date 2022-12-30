AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023.

According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral.

Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and last through 6 p.m. The city also says intermittent lane closures are also scheduled for Jan. 5, 2023, as construction crews restore the roadway.

Traffic control measures will be in place, and motorists are advised to travel cautiously through the area or take alternative routes to avoid traffic delays.