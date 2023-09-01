CORRECTION: CGG issued a correction recently stating that the road closure is due to trail maintenance and that 11th Street will only be closed on Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city is also requesting motorists use 13th Street or 10th Street as alternative routes and caution when traveling through the area.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government (CCG) announced a road closure is set to take place starting on Sept. 19 and will last for nearly two months for scheduled lighting maintenance.

Columbus Consolidated Government says that the portion of 11th Street between 7th and 10th Avenues will be closed to east and westbound traffic.

A detour will be in place directing traffic to 10th Avenue, 13th Street, and 6th Avenue. The city is encouraging motorists to drive with caution while traveling near the area of the road closure and on the detour route.