City of close section of Claradon Ave for culvert replacement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some Columbus, Georgia residents will have to alter their morning route for a road closure starting Monday, July 20.

The City of Columbus says the closure will include a section of Claradon Avenue between California Way and Irwin Way to all traffic. The closure will be enacted to replace a culvert at this location. This closure will last approximately 12 weeks.

A signed detour will be provided along Matilda Lane, Monticello Drive, Meadow Drive and Irwin Way.

