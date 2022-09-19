COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that construction will begin around State Route 22 and State Route 219 on Sept. 22.

According to the DOT, this project will focus on improving the westbound ramp of State Route 22, as well as installing a right-turn lane on State Route 219 for State Route 22.

A right-turn lane will also be added to State Route 22’s westbound on-ramp, accessing Lake Oliver Marina Road. A new signal and pedestrian crossing will be installed as well.

A right turn lane will be constructed on the eastbound off-ramp of State Route 22 at State Route 219. There will also be a traffic signal with pedestrian accommodations at the intersection of State Route 219 at State Route 22, eastbound ramp.

Drivers should expect traffic delays through-out the duration of this project.

The expected date of completion is Fall of 2023.