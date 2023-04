COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus first responders and law enforcement are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Macon Road.

The vehicle is flipped over on the eastbound right lane near the Interstate 185 overpass on Macon Road.

A WRBL News 3 representative reports that police have blocked two out of three eastbound lanes.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.