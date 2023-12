COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local intersection will temporarily close as a roundabout is put in place next week.

County Line Road and Mehaffey Road will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Columbus is asking the public to be cautious as they use alternate routes.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Vance Beck at Beck.Ronald@columbusga.org or (706) 225-4441.

You can read about roundabout functionality on the U.S. Department of Transportation website.