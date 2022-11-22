COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on West Britt David Rd. in front of the Columbus Airport.

The accident caused two lanes on West Britt Road to be closed, and the crash site is still active, with law enforcement directing traffic through multiple detours to avoid the crash site.

According to police, there is only one known injury at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.

