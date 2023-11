COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Part of a road near Cross Country Plaza will close next week for utility work.

Auburn Avenue from Cross Country Hill to Birchfield Drive closes on Nov. 6 for a week, according to the Columbus Consolidated Government.

The city asks the public to drive cautiously near the road closure and through the detour route.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Assistant Director at (706) 225-4441.