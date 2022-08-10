COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A downed tree on Macon Road in Midtown, Columbus fell on a powerline around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. This resulted in a multitude of power outages for the areas surrounding Lakebottom Park and Wildwood Park.

The downed tree caused many nearby street lights, residents, and businesses to lose power.

As of 9:50 p.m., Georgia Power reported that 552 customers were being affected by the outage.

Map by Georgia Power

WRBL was on the scene around 10 p.m. As of that time the tree is still down on the powerlines and remains in the line of traffic. A majority of the lights have been restored, some are left flashing. Approach the area with caution.

The power restoration time for the general area is still being determined.

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated.