Construction on Georgia 85 may cause traffic delays in early 2021, says GDOT

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Transportation, through a contract with Wall Asphalt of Franklin, is scheduled to begin road repairs Jan. 6 and plan to be finished by mid-February, 2021.

The project’s goal is to seal multiple cracks in the asphalt along Georgia 85 in Meriwether and Talbot Counties. Crews will work in the Northbound and Southbound lanes from Manchester to Woodbury.

Work zones will be installed surrounding the cracks while they are being sealed. If lane closures are required, signs will be around work zones to alert motorists.

GDOT has issued an advisory urging all motorists to slow down and drive with caution upon approaching work zones.