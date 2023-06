COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is currently on the scene of a deadly crash near the I-185 southbound ramp on the Manchester Expressway.

CPD is investigating the accident and asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

Currently, there is no word about who the victim(s) are and what may have caused the accident.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will share updates as more details become available.