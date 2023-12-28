COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD’s Motor Squad is searching for witnesses who saw a three-vehicle crash on Macon and Chattsworth Road that left one dead.

According to CPD, on Dec. 6 around 2:42 p.m., Columbus Police officers responded to the intersection of Macon and Chattsworth Road to a three-vehicle crash with injuries.

Kim Anderson, a driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died due to those injuries on Dec. 16.

CPD says several witnesses who arrived at the scene after the crash did not remain in the area until law enforcement arrived. CPD’s Motor Squad investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward and help with the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact CPD’s Motor Squad at 706-641-5990