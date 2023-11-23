COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD announced a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning has claimed the life of a man.

According to CPD, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on Woodruff Farm Road and Cranston Drive.

CPD says during the crash the vehicle caught on fire with the man inside.

At this time Columbus Police has not released the identity of the victim and believe speeding may have contributed to the crash.

The accident is still under investigation and WRBL will continue to share additional updates when more details become available.