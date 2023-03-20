A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — On Saturday, around 6:32 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Eufaula, Alabama, resident.

According to Eufaula Police, the Eufaula Communications Division received multiple 911 calls about a vehicle crash on South Randolph Avenue in Eufaula.

Eufaula Police Patrol Units and Eufaula Fire Rescue responded and found a vehicle off the roadway near the Cypress Cove intersection.

Authorities found the single occupant of the vehicle, 33-year-old Marlon Hicks from Eufaula, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman.

Eufaula Police say the crash is still under investigation by the police department’s Traffic Homicide Division.