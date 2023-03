MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A downed tree in Meriwether county is leading to a temporary road closure on March 27, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

All lanes of northbound State Route 109 at Hill Haven Road – mile marker 8.12 — are blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

This closure comes in the midst of weather aware conditions. To stay updated on your local forecast, visit our weather page.